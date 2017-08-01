Jimmy Kimmel Imagines NSFW Scaramucci Exit Interview

Jimmy Kimmel imagines Anthony Scaramucci is pretty upset over his recent firing as President Trump’s White House communications director. To see just how angry we’re talking, the late-night host dramatized a fake telephone exit interview with “The Mooch.” As you might expect, it was filled with F-bombs right from the start.

“Am I here? Of course I’m f—ing here. Where the f— should I be?” the conversation began, inspired by the real Scaramucci’s attack on now-former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in The New Yorker.

The fake Scaramucci was having no time for Kimmel’s questions. “How was I fired? How the f– do you think? A magic owl flew in my f–ing window while I was taking a dump,” he said. “They f–ing fired me.”

Pressed a little further, The Mooch revealed why Trump decided to give him the ax. “The president doesn’t want anybody working for him who has a bigger d– than his,” he said. “You hear that, Sarah F–kabee Sanders? Watch your back!”

Seth Meyers, another late-night personality who tackled the Scaramucci situation on Monday night, joked, “Scaramucci’s last name is longer than his tenure.” The former hedge fund executive was fired 10 days after assuming his post.

