It’s Personal: Why Jimmy Kimmel Is Leading Charge Against Senator and GOP Health Bill — ‘He Lied Right to My Face’

During his Tuesday night show, Jimmy Kimmel lashed out at Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, accusing the GOP senator behind Republicans’ latest attempt to repeal Obamacare of “lying right to my face” during a May appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

After his infant son Billy underwent life-saving heart surgery in April due to a congenital heart defect, Kimmel, 49, made an impassioned plea for continued health care for all, including those with pre-existing conditions. Shortly thereafter, Cassidy went on the late-night show, where he pledged his support for a health care bill that would cover all infants, regardless of their family’s ability to pay — a benchmark the senator called “the Jimmy Kimmel test.”

Now Cassidy is co-sponsoring a new Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal Obamacare that, according to The New York Times, “does not seem to meet this standard” — and Kimmel is livid.

“This new bill actually does pass the Jimmy Kimmel test … Your child with a pre-existing condition will get the care he needs — if and only if his father is Jimmy Kimmel,” the host said Tuesday. “Otherwise you might be screwed.”

Kimmel said Cassidy’s “scam” of a health care bill does not include any of the things he promised, such us “coverage for all, no discrimination based on pre-existing conditions, lower premiums for middle class families and no lifetime caps.”

“Not only did Bill Cassidy fail the Jimmy Kimmel test, he failed the Bill Cassidy test. He failed his own test,” Kimmel said.

“This guy, Bill Cassidy, just lied right to my face,” Kimmel continued, adding, “We can’t let him do this to our children and our senior citizens and our veterans or to any of us.”

“Before you post a nasty Facebook message saying I’m politicizing my son’s health problems, I want you to know: I am politicizing my son’s health problems because I have to,” Kimmel said to a round of cheers and applause.

“My family has health insurance we don’t have to worry about this, but other people do,” he continued. “So, you can shove your disgusting comments where your doctor won’t be giving you a prostate exam once they take your health care benefits away.”

Kimmel also said that “it seemed like Cassidy was being honest” when he appeared on the show. “He got a lot of credit and attention for coming off like a rare, reasonable voice in the Republican Party when it came to healthcare, for something that he called … the Jimmy Kimmel test.”

Addressing Cassidy directly, Kimmel said, “Stop using my name, all right, ’cause I don’t want my name on it. There’s a new Jimmy Kimmel test for you, it’s called a lie detector test, you’re welcome to come by the studio and take it any time.”

Cassidy — who co-authored the bill with Sen. Lindsey Graham — had claimed that his Obamacare repeal bill would mean Americans with pre-existing conditions like Kimmel’s son would not be blocked from getting health insurance.

However, as Kimmel said on Tuesday night, while the bill says those with pre-existing conditions cannot be blocked from getting insurance, it does allow states to get waivers to vary premiums based on someone’s health — so the premiums would likely be unaffordable.

Kimmel gave an update on his now 4-month-old son in August, telling The Hollywood Reporter that Billy was “doing great.”

“Young Billy made his first visit to our office today. He’s juggling. He’s translating Flaubert from French into English,” he joked. “No — he smiles. That’s pretty much it. He is very interested in ceiling fans. He likes those a lot. I could get him to pay the same amount for Netflix just to watch ceiling fans.”