Jimmy Kimmel Dubs Bombshell Trump Book 'Fifty Shades of Orange'

Jimmy Kimmel has a new title for Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, the explosive new book from author Michael Wolff that paints a damning portrait of the sitting president. “Like ‘Fifty Shades of Orange’ or something,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said after reading an excerpt for his audience.

The late-night personality was referring to a section that claims Trump tried to seduce his friends’ wives.

“Trump liked to say that one of the things that made life worth living was getting your friends’ wives into bed,” Wolff wrote. “In pursuing a friend’s wife, he would try to persuade the wife that her husband was perhaps not what she thought. Then he’d have his secretary ask the friend into his office; once the friend arrived, Trump would engage in what was, for him, more or less constant sexual banter. ‘Do you still like having sex with your wife? How often? You must have had a better fuck than your wife? Tell me about it. I have girls coming in from Los Angeles at three o’clock. We can go upstairs and have a great time. I promise…’ All the while, Trump would have his friend’s wife on the speakerphone, listening in.”

“These are his friends,” Kimmel said. “No wonder his only friends are Fox & Friends. Who does that to their friends?”

Trump has denied many details of the book and claimed he didn’t even speak with Wolff, who stated he made recordings and notes for his interviews.

In another excerpt, Trump’s former chief advisor Steve Bannon called Donald Trump Jr. “treasonous” and “unpatriotic” for his purported meeting with a Russian lawyer to get damning information on Hillary Clinton, while yet another argued that Trump is mentally unfit for the presidency.

Trump’s lawyers filed a cease and desist against Wolff, but the book’s publication date was quickly bumped up to Friday as it skyrocketed to become the No. 1 best-seller on Amazon.

“If you don’t want people to read a book about you, why would you try to take legal action to try to stop people from reading the book about you?” Kimmel questioned. “I wasn’t gonna buy the book. I was just gonna read the excerpts in magazines and move on, but now that Trump’s lawyers are going all out to try to stop it from being published, I’m buying 20 copies. I can’t buy enough of these books.”

Another telltale sign of “poor decision-making”? “Why did these idiots let him in the White House in the first place?” Kimmel exclaimed.

“Threatening the writer with legal action is literally the dumbest move you could make if you wanna keep it on the down low,” he later added. “The book went from No. 48,000 on Amazon straight to No. 1, which is crazy. Unless — and stay with me on this — unless, maybe, Donald Trump really is the great businessman he says he is and he’s getting a cut of the book. Maybe he’s the ghost[writer], maybe he helped write Fire and Fury… or more likely he’s just dumb and everyone around him is dumb.”

A version of this story originally appeared on EW.com.