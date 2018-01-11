WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Trump's 2,000th Lie with Special 'Documentary'

Jimmy Kimmel compiled a documentary for his show on Wednesday night to commemorate a major moment for the Trump administration: the president telling his 2,000th lie since taking office.

That figure is according to the fact-checking bureau at The Washington Post, which says Trump “crossed the threshold” on Jan. 9, during a conversation with lawmakers about immigration. Reporters Glenn Kessler and Meg Kelly write that the president lied about the “wall” being feasibly built in a single year, how the immigration visa lottery works, and what effect the wall would have on drug smuggling in the country.

“We reached a major milestone today and I feel like this hasn’t been getting enough attention,” Kimmel said on his show Thursday. “According to The Washington Post… yesterday Trump told his 2,000th lie since taking office. So happy Lie-2-K everybody.”

The late-night host then quipped, “He’s averaging 5.6 false claims a day, which is impressive considering the fact he’s only working about 2.6 hours a day.”

To “celebrate” the news, Kimmel premiered Trump’s 2,000 Lies: A Documentary, in which expert talking heads are assembled to discuss the event as if it were a moment of seismic importance, filmed in the sheen of prestige documentary filmmaking. “I would say without a doubt it was the greatest achievement in the history of lying,” Jakob Milden, Professor of Epistemology at Brown University, says to open things.

A Washington Post fact-checker also chimes in: “[Trump] is, quite simply, the Babe Ruth of bulls—t,” says Geoffrey Rusk.