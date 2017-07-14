Back to Work! Former President Jimmy Carter Returns to Habitat for Humanity Site One Day After Collapsing

Former President Jimmy Carter is back in action, just one day after collapsing from dehydration at a Habitat for Humanity work site in Winnipeg, Canada, on Thursday.

The home-building charity tweeted out a smiling photo of Carter, 92, as he returned to the build site on Friday.

“President Jimmy Carter has arrived at the build site to start the final day of the 2017 #HabitatCWP in Canada,” read the accompanying message.

The Carter Center also released a statement Friday morning: “Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from St. Boniface General Hospital this morning to return to the Habitat for Humanity build site in Winnipeg. He attended the morning devotional at 8 a.m. kicking off the last day of the annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Canada.

“President Carter became dehydrated the morning of Thursday, July 13, during the build. As a precaution, he was transported to St. Boniface General Hospital for rehydration. He and Mrs. Carter extend their appreciation for the many well-wishes he received worldwide.”

The former president and his wife of 71 years, Rosalynn, have been working with Habitat for more than three decades, and have helped build, renovate and repair of “more than 4,000 homes,” according to the organization’s website.

Carter was taken to a hospital after he collapsed on Thursday, a Habitat for Humanity spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.

“President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun. President Carter told us he is okay and is being taken offsite for observation. He has encouraged everyone to stay hydrated and keep building,” the spokesperson said Thursday.

Later on Thursday, the Carter Center also released a statement about the incident, and confirmed the former president’s wife was by his side at the hospital.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter became dehydrated this morning while working at a Habitat for Humanity build site in Winnepeg, Manitoba, Canada. As a precaution, he was transported to St. Boniface General Hospital for rehydration. Mrs. Carter is with him,” the statement read.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush, along with his wife, Barbara, sent Carter well wishes after the incident.

“Thinking of Jimmy Carter today,” Clinton tweeted. “He was working hard helping others through Habitat. I wish him a speedy recovery.”