JFK Grandson Jack Schlossberg Shares Another Shirtless Pic, and Marks 2018 with Icy Paddleboard Trip

Baby, it’s cold outside — but that’s no bother to JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg!

The 24-year-old recently bundled up and braved freezing temperatures to ring in the new year with a paddleboarding adventure.

What seemed “insane” to some of Schlossberg’s followers — and perhaps to some of you at home, too — was apparently a no-brainer for him.

“What other choice did I have? HNY,” he captioned a photo of himself holding a paddle and flashing the shaka sign after returning from his outing.

Schlossberg, the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy and the son of former U.S. ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, has a known passion for paddleboarding.

Last summer — in much warmer temperatures — he paddleboarded shirtless around Manhattan for charity, and later wrote about his experience for New York magazine’s The Cut.

“With beet juice pulsing through my veins and electrolytes and Gu packs strapped to my back, I took to the East River to begin the Sea Paddle, a 25-mile circumnavigation race around Manhattan,” Schlossberg, a Harvard Law student, wrote of the event that raised money for environmental preservation and autism advocacy groups.

Schlossberg’s enthusiasm for charity and adventure was inspired at least in part by Barack Obama.

When Schlossberg presented the then-president with the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation’s 2017 Profile in Courage Award last May, JFK’s grandson admitted that he “might still be sitting on my couch, eating Doritos and watching sports” if it weren’t for Obama.

“President Barack Obama inspired me,” Schlossberg said at the time. “My life changed in 2008 because a young candidate was fired up and ready to go, and he told me `yes we can.’ ”

This past week, Schlossberg offset his wintry paddleboarding escapade with a tropical vacation, albeit a seemingly action-packed one. In a beach selfie he shared on Instagram over the weekend, Schlossberg sports only swim trunks – and an angry red wound on his back.

“Coulda been a Tiger or a Great White, not sure which it happened so fast,” he wrote.

Another recent Instagram showed Schlossberg and sister Rose proudly posing with what appeared to be a fake fish. “Took 3 hours to reel this in!” he joked in the caption.

These days, Schlossberg’s charity work and classic Kennedy good looks — not to mention his shirtless Instagram photos — have propelled him to heartthrob status. But even heartthrobs go through an awkward stage at some point in life, as proven by a throwback photo Schlossberg posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

In the snapshot, a young and sunburned Schlossberg looks unamused while posing for a photo apparently taken by mom Caroline Kennedy.

“Mom! Stop! You always do this! Mom!!” he captioned the shot.