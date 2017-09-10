Camelot Continues! JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Is Married

Almost exactly 64 years after John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis exchanged vows, their granddaughter becomes the first of their three grandchildren to say “I do.”

Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and the granddaughter of the former president and first lady, wed fellow Yale alum George Moran on Saturday, according to the the New York Times.

The 27-year-old is Caroline’s middle child with husband Edwin Schlossberg. Her siblings include older sister (and Jackie Onassis look-alike) Rose, 28, and younger brother Jack, 24, who also attended Yale. Tatiana has lived largely out of the public eye, although her younger brother recently made a splash when he did a rare TV interview with mom Caroline on Today.

Love our packs, love each other to pieces @roryflynnboyle A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno) on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:59am PDT

Moran is a Greenwich, Connecticut, native who was a member of Yale’s crew team.

Tatiana previously worked at the The New York Times where she was a reporter covering climate change and the environment for the paper’s Science section. She recently wrote a piece on the dangers of artificial fertilizer, and in May she focused on President Donald Trump‘s rollbacks on environmental rules and regulations for businesses. She left the NYT in July.

RELATED VIDEO: The Stars Who Played Jackie Kennedy

Saturday’s nuptials is the latest in a long line of elegant Kennedy family weddings.

John F. Kennedy wed Jacqueline Bouvier in Newport, Rhode Island on Sept. 12, 1953.

“The whole affair, said one enthusiastic guest, was ‘just like a coronation,’ ” reported LIFE magazine at the time.

It was considered the wedding of the century at the time, with LIFE also reporting that “600 diplomats, senators, social figures crowded into St. Mary’s Church to hear the Archbishop of Boston perform the rites and read a special blessing from the pope. Outside, 2,000 society fans, some come to Newport by chartered bus, cheered the guests and the newlyweds as they left the church. There were 900 guests at the reception and it took Senator and Mrs. Kennedy two hours to shake their hands.”

Twenty-three years later, their daughter Caroline wed Edwin Schlossberg on July 19, 1986, on Cape Cod. The couple exchanged vows in a small Catholic Church in Centerville, Massachusetts, before retreating to a private reception at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, per The New York Times, and noted that Jackie Kennedy advocated for privacy.

The bride wore a wedding dress by Carolina Herrera, one of her mother’s favorite designers. Caroline’s first cousin Maria Shriver served as matron of honor, while her brother, John F. Kennedy Jr., was best man.

JFK Jr. also opted for a private affair when he wed Carolyn Bessette on Sept. 21, 1996 on tiny, isolated Cumberland Island, off the coast of Georgia. The bride wore a dress by Narciso Rodriguez, a friend of hers from her days as a publicist at Calvin Klein, and the groom’s tux was designed by Gordon Henderson, also a friend. The couple married in the island’s tiny First African Baptist Church – there were just eight pews.

The planning of such an affair “required the skill of a James Bond and the whole CIA,” the former first lady’s social secretary, Letitia Baldrige, told PEOPLE at the time. “Jackie must be smiling in heaven.”