Jennifer Lawrence Tells Oprah Winfrey She Wants to Throw a Martini in Donald Trump's Face

Jennifer Lawrence has a message for President Donald Trump — and she’s planned out the dramatic way she would end it.

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey for The Hollywood Reporter, the 27-year-old actress reveals that she hasn’t met the president — but she has a few things to say if they do cross paths.

“I’ve got a pretty good speech. And it ends with a martini to the face,” she said with a laugh.

Winfrey asked if Lawrence would be prepared if the chance to chat did come.

“Oh, I would, definitely. Oh, my God, I’ve been waiting for this moment,” she replied. “I’ll give you a hint — it’s not nice. You wouldn’t want me to say it to you.”

The Oscar winner also said she would have some choice words for other unnamed politicians who upset her.

“I have something to say for all of them. I watch different characters on the news, and I’m like, ‘You just wait,’ ” she said.

Lawrence, who has spoken out about getting paid less than her male costars, also addressed the wave of sexual harassment and assault accusations in Hollywood. They began with Harvey Weinstein, and Lawrence was immediately called on to speak out against him, saying at the time that she was “deeply disturbed” but “did not experience any form of harassment personally.”

“There was this moment when all of this broke out and everybody was silent, and then all of a sudden, every actress’ Twitter was blowing up with, ‘You need to come forward and you need to say something and you need to condemn!’ Which is true: We do have a responsibility to say something; we’ve all worked with him, but everybody needed a moment,” she explained to Winfrey.

“Just speaking for myself, I had known him since I was 20, and he had only ever been nice to me — except for the moments that he wasn’t, and then I called him an asshole, and we moved on,” she continued. “He was paternal to me. So I needed a moment to process everything because I thought I knew this guy, and then he’s being accused of rape.”

She added, “We all knew he was a dog, we knew that he was a —”

“A brute?” Winfrey suggested.

Lawrence continued, “A tough guy, a brute, a tough guy to negotiate with. I didn’t know that he was a rapist. And it’s so widespread, the abuse, from so many different people — it’s directors, it’s producers — that I think everybody needed to [process it]. Everybody needs to deal with this in their own way; everybody needs to heal.”

The mother! star, who recently split from the film’s director, Darren Aronofsky, hopes that social change comes from all the victims coming forward.

“Men need more social awareness,” she said. “But this comes down to equality, and until all women in every job are paid equally for the same amount of work, how are we ever going to be thought of as equals? As long as there is one group of humans that is overruling another one, there’s going to be abuse, [and] why would we be thought of as equals?”

Lawrence continued, “My political passion has almost turned into an obsession. I mean, I don’t think you ever do feel settled, [but] as soon as you feel settled with your home and your personal life, you’re looking at the world and going, ‘How in the hell do I fix this? What do we do?’ “