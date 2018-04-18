Jenna Bush Hager Honors Late 'Ganny' Barbara Bush: 'I Already Miss This FORCE of a Woman'

Jenna Bush Hager is saying goodbye to the “glue that held our family together.”

After it was announced that former First Lady Barbara Bush, wife of former President George H. W. Bush and mother of former President George W. Bush, died at age 92 on Tuesday, Jenna shared an emotional tribute to her grandmother.

“I already miss this FORCE of a woman— the ‘enforcer’ because she was the glue that held our family together,” she captioned a throwback photo of herself as a child with her grandparents. “She taught me to use my voice but also to value the opinions of others. She adored her friends and family; her loyalty was unwavering. Humor helps, she often said and it does, Gans, but I will miss your laugh terribly.”

The Today correspondent, 36, also recalled her grandparents’ loving relationship and 73-year marriage.

“She adored my Gampy, the first man she ever kissed; their love story is so engrained in the history of our family,” she wrote. “Thinking of my Gampy tonight —no doubt missing his beloved desperately.”

RELATED: Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies at 92: ‘A Woman Unlike Any Other’

Jenna concluded the post, “Gans, people stopped me all the time to tell me how much they loved you. I didn’t mind sharing you with them. I love you more than tongue can tell, my Ganny.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Jenna also shared a sweet post about her grandmother, including a number of family photos.

“Couldn’t love this woman more,” she wrote. “Our world, particularly my families is so much better because she’s in it. 💙💙💙”

“She left unvarnished truth for us all to recognize and have the courage to speak about.” Former White House Chief of Staff Andy Card remembers Barbara Bush pic.twitter.com/M0RkwHkiN3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 18, 2018

Former White House Chief of Staff Andy Card appeared on Today, Wednesday, to also remember the former first lady.

“She may be gone, but her conscience will be with us forever,” he said. “She had a heavy conscience on a lot of people. She was a great conscience to her husband, to her son who was president, all of the children, all of the grandchildren and, I suspect, even the great-grandchildren. That will live on.”

RELATED: Celebrities, Former Presidents & Politicians Pay Tribute to Former First Lady Barbara Bush

Card added to Today, “She’s left a phenomenal legacy, more than her pearls, more than seeing the silver fox hair. She left unvarnished truth for us all to recognize and have the courage to speak about.”

“She’s in great spirits, and she’s a fighter.” @JennaBushHager updates us on her grandma, Barbara Bush pic.twitter.com/oIsWOYXAXq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2018

Jenna was emotional as she gave Today viewers an update on her grandmother’s health on Monday’s show, saying Bush was “in great spirits” despite the announcement that she would no longer seek medical treatment for her “failing health.”

“We are grateful for her,” said Jenna. “She the best grandma anybody could have ever had — or have.”

Added Jenna, “We’re grateful for her for everybody’s prayers and thoughts and just know the world is better because she’s in it.”