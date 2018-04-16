Emotional Jenna Bush Hager Says Barbara Bush Is 'in Great Spirits' After Announcing Failing Health

Barbara Bush is “in great spirits” in the wake of a formal announcement that she’ll no longer seek medical treatment despite her “failing health.”

During an interview with NBC News’ Today on Monday, the former first lady’s granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager got emotional speaking about the 92-year-old.

“We are grateful for her,” said Jenna. “She the best grandma anybody could have ever had — or have.”

Jenna also revealed that she and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush spoke to the former first lady on Sunday night, sharing, “She is in great spirits and she’s a fighter. She’s an enforcer.”

“She reminded me not to believe everything you read,” added Jenna. “We’re grateful for her for everybody’s prayers and thoughts and just know the world is better because she’s in it.”

Jenna said on Today that her grandmother is “with my grandpa [former President George H.W. Bush], the man she’s loved for over 73 years and they are surrounded by family.”

“But I think fact they are together in this and he still says ‘I love you Barbie’ every night is pretty remarkable.”

In a statement from the office of former president on Sunday, a spokesperson said that “following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.”

The statement continued, “It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”