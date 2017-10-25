Jenna and Barbara Bush on Their Favorite Guilty Pleasure Reads and Book Club with Dad George

Is there anything better than digging into a good book? For twins Jenna and Barbara Bush, it’s reading a good book together!

The former first daughters, 35, tell PEOPLE and EW’s “Shelf Life” series that they love to indulge together in guilty pleasure reads, especially mysteries like Nelson DeMille’s The Lion’s Game and Paula Hawkins’ Into the Water.

“We love to read a good mystery when we just want to forget about everything,” says Jenna Bush Hager.

“And we like to read at the same time, so that we have someone to talk to about where we are in the book, and what might be going on,” adds Barbara.

The sisters’ informal book club is pretty exclusive but their dad, former President George W. Bush, was recently welcomed into the fold, reading Into the Water along with his daughters.

He read it “because we were so into it, it’s all we could talk about,” says Barbara.

Jenna and Barbara, who just released their new memoir, Sisters First, also revealed their favorite childhood books, which included Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

“It was a book that my grandmother read to my mom, then she read to us, and I loved those women,” says Jenna. “We wanted to be part of that large clan of women.”

Another favorite was Miss Nelson is Missing! by Harry Allard.

“When we were even younger than that, we really liked Ms. Nelson is Missing, which is an illustrated book about a teacher who goes missing. We loved it,” Barbara says. “I think because our mom was a teacher and we really wanted to be teachers when we were little. We loved our teachers.”