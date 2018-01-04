Jeff Sessions Slammed for Reversing Obama-Era Policy That Let Legal Pot Flourish  

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing widespread criticism for his newly announced decision to roll back an Obama-era policy that allowed states to legalize marijuana without federal intervention.

“Given the Department’s well-established general principles, previous nationwide guidance specific to marijuana enforcement is unnecessary and is rescinded, effective immediately,” Sessions said in a one-page memo sent to federal prosecutors across the country on Thursday, according to Politico.

The decision is expected to create chaos in the growing industry, particularly in states where the drug has already been legalized. As the Huffington Post reports, “Although marijuana remains illegal under federal law, eight states and Washington, D.C., have voted to legalize the substance for recreational use. A total of 28 states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes.”

Here’s how some people are reacting on Twitter:

Jeff Sessions is like a villain from Footloose — Zachary Korman (@kormega) January 4, 2018

Jeff Sessions never met a buzz he couldn't kill. — Sean Kent (@seankent) January 4, 2018

Attorney General Sessions, your unjust war against Americans who legally use #marijuana is shameful & insults the democratic processes that played out in states across the country. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 4, 2018

Jeff Sessions' going after marijuana is dumb, but it's also anti-freedom and anti-federalism https://t.co/tnZUCytWlj via @dcexaminer — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 4, 2018

Jeff Sessions’ War On Drugs is a direct attack on communities of color, who bear the burden of overzealous policing & mass incarceration. This Attorney General makes a mockery of the so-called “Justice Department.”https://t.co/phJaVRD3Mr — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 4, 2018

Jeff Sessions has destructively doubled down on the failed, costly, and racially discriminatory war on drugs, ignoring facts and logic, and trampling on the will of CA voters. Have no doubt — CA will pursue all options to protect our reforms and rights. https://t.co/0EuSp5GJ2z — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 4, 2018

.@CoryBooker: “Jeff Sessions’ determination to revive the failed War on Drugs knows no bounds" pic.twitter.com/hdqd1ub5Jy — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) January 4, 2018

Honestly wouldn't be surprised in Jeff Sessions called for a crackdown on ragtime music for promoting fornication. — Capitol Hill Books (@chbooksdc) January 4, 2018

The fact that opioid, meth and heroin usage/sales/and deaths are at epidemic proportions in white communities, yet Jeff Sessions chooses to declare "war on weed", shows you the racial agenda behind this — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 4, 2018

That should confuse a lot of people and businesses. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end policy that let legal pot flourish https://t.co/IpnCilD09j — BROOKS HOFFOS (@BrooksHoffos) January 4, 2018

Jeff Sessions is trying to end legal marijuana, double down on the failed War on Drugs. We need to legalize weed everywhere. Empty prisons of nonviolent offenders, allow law enforcement to focus on bigger issues, make pot a revenue generator not a taxpayer drain. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 4, 2018

Dear Attorney General Jeff Sessions and @TheJusticeDept: Let me give you a list of things more important for federal prosecutors and federal law enforcement to pursue other than marijuana: 1. Basically anything. https://t.co/ctyJui7g4c — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 4, 2018

If Jeff Sessions makes it harder to get weed, it’s going to make people turn to other drugs for pain medication. A lot of times that will turn out to be opiates. You know, the drugs people are dying from on a daily basis… How many people die from weed overdoses? Zero. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 4, 2018

"I used to think they were OK, but they are pot smokers." -Jeff Sessions in 1981 referring to KKK members who at that time were being investigated for lynching a Black man named Michael Donald in AL. — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) January 4, 2018

Sessions, a longtime vocal opponent of marijuana legalization, also faced immediate backlash from at least two Republican senators from states that allow its use, Politico reported.

Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado, where recreational marijuana legalized in 2012, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, where marijuana was decriminalized in 2003 and legalized recreationally in 2014, both slammed Sessions’ “regrettable” plan on Thursday.

“This reported action directly contradicts what Attorney General Sessions told me prior to his confirmation. With no prior notice to Congress, the Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in CO and other states,” Gardner tweeted. “I am prepared to take all steps necessary, including holding DOJ nominees, until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation.”

And Murkowski wrote in a statement, “Over the past year I repeatedly discouraged Attorney General Sessions from taking this action and asked that he work with the states and Congress if he feels changes are necessary. Today’s announcement is disruptive to state regulatory regimes and regrettable.”