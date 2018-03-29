Donald Trump Jr. Is in a New Twitter Feud After Jeb Bush Jokes That President's Kids Don't Love Him

Donald Trump Jr. took aim at his father’s 2016 rival Jeb Bush in a scathing tweet after Bush reportedly jokingly implied that the president’s children don’t love him.

In a speech at Yale Tuesday, the former Florida governor quipped that after the 2016 Republican primary in South Carolina, he returned home to children who “actually love me,” according to the Yale Daily News. The student newspaper said his comment was met with laughter from the crowd and interpreted by some as a jab at President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. was clearly among those who saw it that way. The president’s eldest son tweeted a response Wednesday night, writing: “Jeb! I love everything about my father. I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not).”

“Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life’s work,” he added.

Jeb! I love everything about my father. I love that he's a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he's President (all those things you're not) Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life's work

Trump Jr. isn’t the first member of his family to ridicule the former Republican presidential hopeful.

The president repeatedly mocked Bush throughout the 2016 campaign, calling him a “basket case,” “an embarrassment to the Bush family,” and — Trump’s personal favorite Bush barb — “low-energy.”

The president even once fell back on a popular playground insult, poking fun of Bush for his glasses — or lack thereof.

“Jeb Bush just got contact lenses and got rid of the glasses. He wants to look cool, but it’s far too late,” Trump tweeted in February 2016.