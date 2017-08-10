Ex-Trump Advisor and Married Former Trump Staffer Confirm They Had a Baby Out of Wedlock

Two of Donald Trump‘s former employees had an extramarital affair that resulted in a pregnancy while working together on the now-president’s 2016 election campaign.

Former White House communications director Jason Miller, who is married, and ex-transition advisor A.J. Delgado separately confirmed on Wednesday that their son William was born last month.

“My wife and I, along with our two daughters, are excited to welcome William into the world and into our family, and we appreciate the well wishes we’ve received from so many,” Miller said in a statement to Page Six, which first reported the news.

Meanwhile, Miller’s wife gave birth to the couple’s second child in January.

Delgado first tweeted about the child earlier on Tuesday with a birth announcement, writing: “Dear friends: Beyond thrilled to share with you that I’m now the proud mother of a beautiful son (!), William!!! Born 7/10.”

Late Wednesday evening, Delgado set the record straight about her son’s father.

“The father and I were dating for two months (he was separated from his wife, he said, and had been since June),” she wrote along with the follow-up tweet: “I’m not sure what Jason means that he and his wife are excited to welcome Will. Really? News to me.”

In another tweet, Delgado clarified, “I dated someone who was separated (or at least said he was).”

Page Six says that Miller and Delgado have not spoken since she revealed she was pregnant and are only communicating now through lawyers.

Miller was the chief spokesman for Trump’s campaign and presidential transition before he was tapped to be the White House communications director in December 2016. That same month, Delgado tweeted her congratulations to “the baby-daddy” on his promotion, even calling Miller “the 2016 version of John Edwards,” referencing to the former vice presidential nominee who had a child with mistress Rielle Hunter.

However, Miller’s tenure was only for two days and Delgado deleted her tweets.