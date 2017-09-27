‘Is This What Trump Meant by Voter Fraud?’ Jared Kushner Registered to Vote as a Woman

According to his voter registration form, Jared Kushner is a woman.
President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor seems to have checked the box marked “female” when he registered to vote, Wired.com reported Wednesday morning, citing records held by the New York State Board of Elections. It is unclear whether the inaccurate answer was intentional, or a mistake.
Critics on Twitter were quick to point out the irony of the error, given Trump’s many allegations of voter fraud since losing the popular vote to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million votes in November.
Others worried about Kushner’s attention to detail, considering he’s been entrusted with important tasks like overhauling the federal government and brokering peace in the Middle East.
Trump has formed a presidential advisory commission to investigate his claims that between 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in 2016.
Loyola Law School professor Justin Levitt told Wired it’s unlikely that Kushner’s inaccurate registration would be considered voter fraud, however, since such charges require “an intent to give the false information.”