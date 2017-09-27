‘Is This What Trump Meant by Voter Fraud?’ Jared Kushner Registered to Vote as a Woman

According to his voter registration form, Jared Kushner is a woman.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor seems to have checked the box marked “female” when he registered to vote, Wired.com reported Wednesday morning, citing records held by the New York State Board of Elections. It is unclear whether the inaccurate answer was intentional, or a mistake.

Critics on Twitter were quick to point out the irony of the error, given Trump’s many allegations of voter fraud since losing the popular vote to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million votes in November.

Others worried about Kushner’s attention to detail, considering he’s been entrusted with important tasks like overhauling the federal government and brokering peace in the Middle East.

jared kushner mistakenly registered to vote as a woman, luckily he's not involved in any detail oriented wor — whats that? the middle east? pic.twitter.com/pnHzfsxi9A — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 27, 2017

The good thing about Jared Kushner being a woman is that he can drive now while getting peace in the Middle East. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 27, 2017

The hits, they just keep on comin'. The inability to fill out a basic voter registration form and not screw up your own gender has been deemed too difficult by the guy supposedly bringing peace to the Middle East.https://t.co/xusNWhrfyV — John J. (@johnnyj24) September 27, 2017

Uh-oh. Jared Kushner registering to vote as a woman means the GOP are going to be a great deal more upset by his private emails now. — Blue In Greene (@blueingreenemo) September 27, 2017

IS THIS WHAT TRUMP MEANT BY VOTER FRAUD? Jared Kushner registered, voted in NY as a woman https://t.co/HiEYnf6pS0 #JaredKushner #VoterFraud — Yvonne Fitzner (@YvonneNYC) September 27, 2017

Finally, a clear case of voter fraud. Jared Kushner Voted As a Woman, According to His Registration https://t.co/YSla35Vckj via @WIRED — Jeffrey Goldfarb (@jgfarb) September 27, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Those 3-5m people committing voter fraud? Found one. Think you know him. https://t.co/TylJmN70LL — Tom Brumpton (@Tom_Brumpton_PR) September 27, 2017

Trump has formed a presidential advisory commission to investigate his claims that between 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in 2016.

Loyola Law School professor Justin Levitt told Wired it’s unlikely that Kushner’s inaccurate registration would be considered voter fraud, however, since such charges require “an intent to give the false information.”