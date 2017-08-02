Jared Kushner Jokingly Told Interns the Trump Campaign Was Too Disorganized to Collude with Russia

Newly leaked notes from Jared Kushner‘s recent talk with congressional interns reveal the White House senior advisor joked that the Trump campaign couldn’t have colluded with Russia during the election — because it was too disorganized.

“They thought we colluded, but we couldn’t even collude with our local offices,” President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law said during an off-the-record meeting at the Capitol Visitor Center on Monday, according to notes obtained by the website Foreign Policy.

Before the meeting, intern director Katie Patru strongly warned interns against leaking Kushner’s address, saying, “To record today’s session would be such a breach of trust. This town is full of leakers, and everyone knows who they are, and no one trusts them.”

Despite this — and despite Kushner telling the interns he felt “a lot more comfortable talking to you guys today ’cause there isn’t any press” — audio of the talk was soon leaked to Wired and an account of the conversation was shared with Foreign Policy.

Kushner, who is married to the president’s elder daughter, Ivanka Trump, has been tasked by the commander in chief with brokering peace in the Middle East. He spoke about how he’s been tackling that “very emotionally charged situation” by reading up on the issue and discussing it with “a lot of people.”

RELATED VIDEO: Exclusive: Natasha Stoynoff Speaks Out: ‘I Don’t Want Women to Feel Afraid’

“Everyone finds an issue, that, ‘You have to understand what they did then’ and ‘You have to understand that they did this.’ But how does that help us get peace? Let’s not focus on that. We don’t want a history lesson. We’ve read enough books. Let’s focus on how do you come up with a conclusion to the situation,” he said, according to the recording obtained by Wired.

Kushner ultimately admitted that there may be no solution.

“So, what do we offer that’s unique?” he said. “I don’t know.”