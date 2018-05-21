'Shame on You, Jared Kushner': Former Harvard Classmates Trash President Trump’s Son-In-Law

Harvard University graduate Jared Kushner didn’t contribute to a recent alumni anniversary report from his alma mater — but his former classmates made sure he wasn’t forgotten.
Kushner, President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law and senior adviser, was slammed by several former classmates in Harvard’s class of 2003 15th anniversary report, according to Ben Wikler, a political campaigner and former classmate of Kushner’s who posted excerpts from the report on Twitter.
According to Wikler’s Twitter posts, one student who says she’s the granddaughter of “Holocaust-fleeing German immigrants” condemned the state of American politics under the Trump administration.
“Mostly, I feel low-grade, constant horror as I watch attacks on refugees, minorities, my most at-risk patients, women’s rights, and the environment, and new threats of of nuclear war,” she reportedly said.
“Our classmate Jared Kushner surely knows that climate change is real, and yet he watches as regulations are dismantled daily,” the comment continued. “Shame on you, Jared Kushner.”
Another fellow classmate reportedly wrote, “I, for one, am actually glad our Class of ‘03 finally has a real, live fascist among us. Who says Harvard isn’t diverse?”
“I’ve always wanted to meet someone who is as unfamiliar with the principles of democratic self-government as he is with how to grow a beard,” the comment continued, apparently referring to Kushner’s lack of facial hair. “Our most infamous class member probably won’t even attend the Reunion; life’s busy when you’re unwittingly shooting the History Channel documentaries of tomorrow…By the time this is circulated, maybe this entire gangster administration will have jumped bail and taken up residence in the authoritarian regimes of their choice.”
One commentator reportedly even criticized Kushner in haiku form: “Real tough world right now / Our classmate involved??? / Get out of there now.”
The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Kushner, who graduated from Harvard in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts in government, has not yet signed up for his class reunion on May 24, according to the university’s alumni website.
While Kushner faced scathing criticism from his Harvard classmates, the Ivy League university is set to honor another famous political figure: Hillary Clinton. On Friday, the former first lady and 2016 Democratic nominee will be awarded Harvard’s prestigious Radcliffe Medal for her “transformative impact on society,” the Associated Press reported.