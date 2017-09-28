False Alarm: Jared Kushner Did Not Register to Vote as a Woman — How a Database Error Led to the Mix-Up

New details have emerged about a recent report that Jared Kushner was registered to vote as a woman.

President Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor was listed as a female on voter registration data from the database Nexis, but it was through no fault of his own. Kushner correctly filled out his original New York State voter registration form, but thanks to an elections database error, he was later listed as a woman, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.

The New York Board of Elections corrected the data entry error, but only after the mix-up made national headlines on Wednesday following a Wired report.

The Daily News pointed out that New York’s official voter lookup actually doesn’t list the sex of voters, and that Wired had reported on Kushner’s results on Nexis, a database that is run separately from the board of elections.

The outlet tracked down Kushner’s original registration form in the New York board of election’s database, AVID — and it showed that Kushner did in fact list himself as a “Male.”

His entry in the database included a note that said “CORRECTED GENDER,” and indicated that the fix was made on Wednesday.

Another note made on Wednesday read: “Changed from: F Changed to: M.”

Kushner’s gender was previously listed as “unknown” in a New Jersey voter registration before 2009, the Daily News said.

Board of Elections Executive Director Michael Ryan confirmed that the error was made by the board, not Kushner, though Ryan said he wasn’t sure how the mix-up happened.

“It does happen from time to time,” Ryan told the Daily News. “I wouldn’t call it a common occurrence.”