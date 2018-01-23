James Corden Recalls the Time He Gave Donald Trump a Public Spanking in 2012

James Corden may not have been the first person to spank Donald Trump, but that doesn’t make the moment any less memorable.

During an appearance Monday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Corden told the crowd about the time he spanked the then-future president live on stage in 2012 when Corden starred in One Man, Two Guvnors on Broadway.

“There used to be a bit in the play– throughout the whole play, I would talk to the audience and bring people out of the audience and things like that,” the Late Late Show host explained.

“I brought him up onstage, I spanked him — which I retrospectively realize now he must have really enjoyed,” Corden said, laughing.

Corden added that when he sent Trump into the wings after the cameo, he wasn’t shellshocked like other participating audience members typically were — far from it.

After asking the stage manager what Trump was like backstage, Corden was told: “It was like he thought he was the president of the United States.”

“He just went around shaking everyone’s hand, but not in a ‘lovely to meet you’ [way] but in a ‘this is a big deal for you [way]. I’m going to let you have this moment so you can tell everyone that you shook his hand.’ And that was what it was like,” Corden said.

The comedian also admitted that Trump was “very good” onstage and “wildly charismatic.”

If Trump seemed more at ease than expected with the onstage spanking, it could be because he’s allegedly had practice.

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels REX/Shutterstock; Ethan Miller/Getty

Mother Jones reported Thursday that Stormy Daniels — the porn star who allegedly had an affair with Trump from 2006 to late 2009 or early 2010 — once claimed she spanked Trump with a copy of Forbes magazine at his request during a sexual encounter. Daniels, who made the revelation in 2009 to political operatives who were at the time advising her on a possible political campaign, said the Forbes issue in question featured Trump on the cover.

Daniels detailed her alleged “ongoing relationship” with Trump in a shelved 2011 interview with In Touch magazine, which released the full transcript last week to great fanfare.

Before the previously unpublished interview was unearthed, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen released a statement earlier this month on Daniels’ behalf, in which she said allegations that she had a sexual or romantic affair with Trump were “completely false.”

Cohen has also denied that Daniels was paid off for her silence or that she and Trump ever had a sexual relationship.