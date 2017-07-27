Watch James Corden Sing His Support for Transgender Troops in This Parody of ‘L-O-V-E’

Late night hosts wasted no time in slamming President Donald Trump after his Wednesday announcement that he was reinstating a ban on transgender individuals serving “in any capacity” in the U.S. armed forces — but none did it with as much pizzazz as James Corden.

Sporting a top hat and bow tie, the Late Late Show host sang a parody of Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E” titled “L-G-B-T,” and included lyrics that showed his support for the community.

“L, he doesn’t care for lesbians/G, he thinks two men should just be friends/B, to his dumb knowledge is just a phase in college/T, he finds confusing, so the Army’s now refusing/Trans women who only want to serve/Trans men who want rights we all deserve/POTUS thinks it’s unsavory/Patriots who know real bravery,” Corden sang. “Trump’s got hate for me and you.”

The host also wonders how transgender service people’s supposed disruption is “worse than Trump’s corruption” and why it’s such a crisis when thousands are “willing to fight ISIS.”

Corden’s grand finale featured himself and the dancers waving rainbow flags.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Trump announced a sweeping ban on transgender people serving in the military in a series of tweets early Wednesday – reversing an Obama administration policy to allow transgender service members to serve openly.

The president’s statement claimed transgender service members – who were only permitted to serve openly a year ago – burden the military with “tremendous medical costs” and “disruption.”

Ash Carter, who served as Defense Secretary under President Barack Obama, announced last June that transgender men and women would be allowed to serve in the military – and set a one-year deadline for the Pentagon to come up with a plan to integrate the services. He responded to the ban in a statement on Wednesday.

“Quality people in uniform are what make our military the finest fighting force the world has ever seen,” he said. “I continue to maintain that what matters in choosing those who serve is that they are best qualified. To choose service members on other grounds than military qualifications is social policy and has no place in our military.”

He continued, “There are already transgender individuals who are serving capably and honorably. This action would also send the wrong signal to a younger generation thinking about military service.”