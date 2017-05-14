Former FBI Director James Comey Makes a Rare Appearance to See Fun Home After Trump Fired Him

Former FBI Director James Comey attended a matinee production of the musical Fun Home on Saturday following his abrupt firing by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Comey has remained out of the spotlight as the decision has rocked Washington, and tickets for this outing with wife, Patrice, had been purchased some time ago, according to The New York Times.

“They were wiping away the tears as they came backstage to meet the cast,” one of the show’s lead producers, Barbara Whitman, told the Times. “He said something to the effect of it was the best thing they could have picked for their first outing.”

Last week, the White House said Comey’s firing came at the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who laid out the case for axing Comey in a memo that detailed his mishandling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton‘s private email server. In October, Comey had shocked Washington when he announced that the FBI had reopened its investigation of Clinton’s private email server. Then, two days before Election Day in November, the FBI declared it ultimately found no new evidence against Clinton.

Clinton made her own rare public appearance at a Broadway show in January, attending the final performance of the revival of The Color Purple ahead of the presidential inauguration.

Clinton, 69, attended the highly acclaimed show in New York City alongside her husband, former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea, according to New York Times reporter Michael Barbaro.

“Three sustained rounds of applause as Hillary and Bill Clinton walk into audience of last performance of Color Purple just now,” Barbaro wrote in a tweet.

On the other side of the aisle, Vice President Mike Pence weathered heavy boos upon his arrival when he paid a visit to see Hamilton on Broadway in late November.

During the curtain call at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, the Broadway cast addressed the then-vice president-elect, with actor Brandon Victor Dixon delivering a statement from the stage.

“I see you walking out but I hope you will hear us,” Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr, said. He told the audience, “There’s nothing to boo here, we’re all sharing a story of love.”