Move Over, Joe Biden! Is James Comey Angling to Be Barack Obama’s New Bromance?

Former President Barack Obama revealed his 2018 NCAA tournament brackets on Twitter Wednesday — and now it looks like he may need to work on his friend bracket, too!

Obama’s well-documented bromance with his former vice president Joe Biden has long captured the internet’s heart, but on Wednesday, former FBI director James Comey seemed to be giving Biden a bit of healthy competition in that arena.

Responding to Obama’s bracket reveal, Comey shared his own on Twitter, along with a playful shout-out to the former president.

“I don’t have personalized bracket stationary like @BarackObama but I got the substance (and a smoother shot tbh),” Comey quipped.

I don’t have personalized bracket stationary like @BarackObama but I got the substance (and a smoother shot tbh). pic.twitter.com/QJ8HF4CwDW — James Comey (@Comey) March 14, 2018

Obama, who picked Michigan State and Connecticut as his men’s and women’s champions, respectively, acknowledged his bracket might not be up to snuff.

“Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year,” he wrote on Twitter.

Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

Comey, who was fired by President Trump in May 2017, was appointed director of the FBI by Obama in September 2013.

After nominating Comey in June 2013, Obama praised Comey as a model of “fierce independence and deep integrity,” and also gave a nod to Comey’s 6-foot-8 stature, joking that he’s “a man who stands up very tall for justice and the rule of law.”

Comey will discuss his tenure under both presidents in an upcoming memoir, A Higher Loyalty, due out April 17.