It’s a ‘Cover-Up’: Tim Kaine and More Politicians and Stars Blast Trump’s ‘Nixonian’ Firing of FBI Director James Comey

Politicians, commentators and celebrities alike are reacting with shock and outrage over President Trump‘s sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday evening.

“This is an investigator investigating the White House who was just fired by the White House. This doesn’t happen in the United States”— except in Richard Nixon’s White House during Watergate, said a visibly exasperated CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.

Former Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon called into CNN to join the chorus of analysts reminding Americans that Comey was in the middle of investigating Trump for collusion with Russia.

“Donald Trump is doing this to get out from under the Russia investigation,” Fallon said. “We need a special counsel inside the Justice Department who does not owe their job to Donald Trump to investigate Donald Trump. … Otherwise the firing of James Comey means we’ll never get to the bottom of” allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump camp.

CNN White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny reported that Trump’s termination letter was hand-delivered to Comey by Trump’s long-time private security bodyguard who now serves as director of Oval Office operations.

Comey was in Los Angeles for a speaking engagement at an FBI recruiting event, according to the Los Angeles Times. He cancelled his appearance and was spotted driving back to LAX by ABC7 News.

The motorcade of @FBI director James Comey appears like its heading towards @flyLAXairport & not the FBI event he was scheduled to speak at pic.twitter.com/pME6NWY2bZ — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) May 10, 2017

NBC News Justice Department correspondent Pete Williams, who has covered Comey for years, made the point on air that no one wants to be fired — let alone publicly and by the president of the United States. But, Williams added on MSNBC, “This is going to take an especially heavy toll on James Comey, who has always prided himself on being America’s No. 1 Boy Scout, always guided by ethics.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine claimed the move was part of a “growing pattern” by the White House to “cover up the truth.”

Trump firing Comey shows how frightened the Admin is over Russia investigation — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 9, 2017

Comey firing part of a growing pattern by White House to cover-up the truth — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 9, 2017

Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate during the 2016 presidential election, also said the firing “shows how frightened the Admin is over Russia investigation.” Clinton’s campaign was upended just days before the election when Comey announced that the FBI had discovered emails that could be related to the Clinton email controversy.

American Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Anthony D. Romero said the firing endangers the fundamental principle that “the president does not operate above the law.”

“Regardless of how one judges the performance of James Comey in either the Hillary Clinton or Russia investigations, President Trump’s dismissal of a sitting FBI director raises serious alarm bells for our system of checks and balances,” he said in a statement.

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey described Tuesday’s firing as “Nixonian” and called for a special counsel to continue the Trump-Russia investigation, reported CNN’s congressional correspondent Phil Mattingly, who also tweeted reactions from several other senators.

Dem Sen. @SenBobCasey calls Comey firing "Nixonian," calls for special prosecutor for Russia probe: pic.twitter.com/NZiw8AECK2 — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) May 9, 2017

Clear that Dems will, to a person, use Comey's firing to pressure appointment of special prosecutor/commission on Russia. @SenBillNelson: pic.twitter.com/r3VjkdcA5k — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) May 9, 2017

Here’s what others on Twitter — including Edward Snowden — are saying:

This FBI Director has sought for years to jail me on account of my political activities. If I can oppose his firing, so can you. https://t.co/zUp5kquy8q — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) May 9, 2017

Republicans trying to whitewash this gross abuse of power, stop.

The President is trying to kill the investigation into his ties w/ Russia. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 9, 2017

The wheels are coming off the crazy bus. He can fire those who might discover it, but the truth will out. Tick tock, time's almost up. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 9, 2017

Let me get this straight: The AG who had to recuse himself bc of Russia, gives the recommendation to fire the guy investigating #Russiagate? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 9, 2017

My twitter feed right now… pic.twitter.com/DeZjukpek9 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 9, 2017

Comey’s abrupt dismissal had all the makings of a Washington bombshell. It was announced in a statement from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer 50 minutes after Spicer’s staff alerted the White House press corps that they had a “lid,” indicating no more news would be made.

The on-the-record statement was curiously followed by a background paper that Spicer’s office passed around to the White House press pool listing links to four online news articles on Democrat lawmakers denouncing Comey’s job performance.

“Chuck Schumer Says He’s Lost Confidence in James Comey,” was the top headline on the White House list, linking to a November 2016 article on The Huffington Post.