Jake Tapper Cuts Off Contentious Interview with Trump Aide Stephen Miller

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper abruptly ended a heated interview with White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller on Sunday morning, stating, “I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”

The cutoff came as Tapper accused Miller of putting on a show for President Trump by railing against CNN’s coverage of him. “There’s one viewer that you care about right now and you’re being obsequious,” Tapper said.

Miller had joined Tapper on State of the Union to address Michael Wolff’s explosive new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which is highly critical of the president, and to discuss the role that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon played in the Trump administration. (Bannon is famously quoted in Fire and Fury as saying a meeting Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”)

During the interview, Miller blasted Fire and Fury as “a garbage book,” praised Trump as a “political genius,” and echoed Trump’s assertion Bannon had little to do with his presidency.

Pressing Miller on the latter topic, Tapper rattled off several issues Bannon had a hand in, such as the Muslim travel ban and the decisions to pull out of the Paris climate accord and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. “Is it really the position of the Trump White House that Steve Bannon had nothing to do with the presidency,” Tapper asked, “or can you acknowledge the reality that he was a key player?”

Miller replied that Bannon’s role “has been greatly exaggerated, whereas the president hasn’t gotten the due that he deserves.” He went on to attack CNN’s Trump coverage, until Tapper finally concluded the interview.

Shortly after, Trump tweeted his approval of Miller’s appearance.

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Watch Miller’s interview above.