How Jackie Kennedy Filled Out Son JFK Jr.’s College Application — And Fought to Keep Him from Flunking

John F. Kennedy Jr. may not have been the most dedicated college student, but mom Jackie Kennedy did her best to ensure that his years at Brown University were successful.

According to documents published by Page Six, Jackie filled out her son’s 1978 application to the school while he was in Kenya and even kept in touch with his professors to see that he stayed focused on making the grade in his classes.

For the application, the former first lady listed her late husband President John F. Kennedy’s occupation as “government” and downplayed her son’s famous family ties in the autobiography section. “Family life: Mother, sister grew up in New York City. Spends part of the summer by the sea in New England with many cousins,” she wrote.

Although Jackie wanted her son to perform well in his courses, she said in a letter to the dean that she didn’t want him to be treated differently from other students.

“I have never asked for special consideration for my children because I feel that is harmful to them,” she wrote in one letter.

Although JFK Jr. wanted to pursue a career in acting, Jackie reportedly refused to let him apply to the Yale School of Drama, insisting he study law instead, according to Page Six. He graduated from Brown in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in American studies and earned a law degree from NYU in 1989.

The letters, which were preserved by an administrator at the college, are up for auction for $85,000 by Gary Zimet of momentsintime.com.

Zimet said, “The letters show how involved Jackie was with his education and his tenure at Brown.”

Over the weekend of July 16, 1999, JFK Jr. was flying his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and her sister, Lauren, to Martha’s Vineyard when his plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all three passengers instantly.