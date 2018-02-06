From JFK to Aristotle, a Look Back at All of Jackie Kennedy's Loves

ARISTOTLE ONASSIS

Though Lee also dated the shipping tycoon, when Aristotle Onassis invited Jackie to join him in Skorpios in 1967, she went — without telling her sister.

He swept her off her feet, just as he had done to Lee years earlier. If Lee crossed their minds, from all accounts, anyway, Jackie and Ari didn't discuss her, according to Taraborrelli's new book. By the time Jackie returned, she was clear that she wanted to explore at least the possibility of a future with Aristotle Onassis.

Lee learned about the couple's pending nuptials from her ex, who called her to extend a personal invitation. Lee was angry and upset when she arrived in Greece in October 1968. However, when she laid eyes on her sister, Jackie was laughing. Lee tried to remember the last time she'd seen her sister truly happy.

In her unearthed letter to Lord Harlech, Jackie wrote that Aristotle was “lonely and wants to protect me from being lonely. And he is wise and kind. Only I can decide if he can, and I decided.”