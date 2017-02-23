Jackie Evancho Would ‘Most Definitely’ Perform for Trump Again Despite Transgender Ruling

Jackie Evancho may be “disappointed” in Donald Trump‘s decision to rescind protections for transgender students, but that wouldn’t stop her from singing for the president.

The former America’s Got Talent star, 16, who sang at the presidential inauguration, said she’d “most definitely” perform for Trump again, even though his policies could spell trouble for the transgender community — including Evancho’s transgender sister Juliet, 18.



“The reason why I did sing for the inauguration was not politics, it was for the honor and the privilege to perform for my country,” Evancho said during a Thursday appearance on Good Morning America. “And that will stay the same, I think.”

The Trump administration is set to revoke federal guidelines telling public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identities, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Evancho condemned the decision in a pair of tweets on Wednesday, writing in one,“ @ realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor to sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u to talk transgender rghts.”

She continued to share her sentiments with GMA, telling George Stephanopoulos that she wants to “enlighten” Trump about her sister’s experiences as a transgender teen. Juliet joined her sister on the morning show, opening up about what she wants Trump to know.

“I feel like Donald Trump needs to know that being in such an unsafe environment won’t do any good for not only the transgenders in the LGBT community, but as well as anyone as a whole,” Juliet said.