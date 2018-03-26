Ivanka Trump Shares Pics of Son's Birthday as Stormy Daniels Says President Compared Her to Ivanka

Ivanka Trump threw son Theodore a construction-themed 2nd birthday party on Sunday — the same day porn star Stormy Daniels gave a 60 Minutes interview revealing that now-President Donald Trump once compared her to his oldest daughter during an alleged sexual encounter.

Ivanka’s Instagram Stories showed party-goers singing “Happy Birthday” to little Theodore as he blew out two candles on a yellow bulldozer birthday cake, Yahoo reported. Theodore’s father, senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner, older sister Arabella, 6, and brother Joseph, 4, also attended the celebration, which appeared to be at a playground in Washington, D.C.

Children at the party were given plastic hard hats and goodie bags filled with toy trucks and mini bottles of bubbles, according to Yahoo.

It’s unclear if any other Trump family members attended the party. The president returned home to the White House on Sunday evening after spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort, while wife Melania and son Barron stayed on in Florida for spring break.

The toddler’s party came just hours before Daniels gave a tell-all interview describing her alleged 2006 encounter with Trump, who was then recently married to Melania.

Daniels told host Anderson Cooper that after she spanked Trump with a copy of Forbes magazine with his family on the cover, he compared her favorably to his daughter Ivanka. “He was like, ‘Wow, you are special. You remind me of my daughter.’ He was like, ‘You’re smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you,’ ” said Daniels, who also admitted that she was not “physically attracted” to Trump during what she described as their “consensual” affair.

Former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, who’s alleged she had an affair with Trump in 2006, also recalled Trump comparing her to Ivanka. “He said I was beautiful like her, and ‘you’re a smart girl,’ ” McDougal revealed in a recent CNN interview.

White House reps previously told The New Yorker that Trump denies having had an affair with McDougal: “This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal.”

The White House and Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, have denied the alleged affair with Daniels.

Deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah also said during his Monday press briefing that Trump has “strong, clearly and consistently denied these underlying claims” made by Daniels.