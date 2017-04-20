Ivanka Trump Announces She's Skipping Book Tour for Women Who Work and Donating Proceeds to Charity

First Daughter Ivanka Trump revealed Thursday that she is foregoing a promotional tour and any other publicity for her upcoming book, Women Who Work, and that she will donate proceeds from the project to charity.

The fashion mogul, who last month joined her father Donald Trump‘s administration as an assistant to the president, shared a statement with PEOPLE, saying: “In light of government ethics rules, I want to be clear that this book is a personal project. I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November.”

“Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book, I will not publicize the book through a promotional tour or media appearances,” she continued.

Trump’s book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, a guide for women in the workplace, is due out May 2.

In her statement, Trump promised to donate “the unpaid portion” of her advance and any future royalties to the Ivanka M. Trump charitable fund, which will initially make grants of $100,000 each to the National Urban League and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

She hails the groups as “two innovative, forward-thinking organizations that have made it a priority to promote entrepreneurship and educational opportunities for women and girls in underserved communities.”