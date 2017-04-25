Ivanka Trump Refutes Claims She Pushed Her Father to Strike Syria: ‘His Decision Was Incredibly Well-Informed’

Ivanka Trump refuted her brother’s claims that she influenced their father President Donald Trump‘s decision to launch a missile attack on Syria earlier this month, while in Berlin on Tuesday, reported ABC News.

Ivanka – who appeared at the W20 Summit alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel – called Eric Trump‘s statements “a flawed interpretation” of the situation.

President Trump authorized the targeted military strike on April 7, following a deadly chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, that killed over 80 people – including children.

Following the missile launch, Eric told The Daily Telegraph that he believed his sister helped shape the president’s response.

“Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I’m sure she said ‘Listen, this is horrible stuff.’ My father will act in times like that,” Eric said.

The first daughter – who had previously responded to the chemical attack on Twitter – reportedly said on Tuesday, “I think it would be very hard as a human being to see the images that we saw and not react and not be very shaken to the core.”

She said that she was “aligned with” and “proud of ” president’s decision, but denied claims of her personal involvement.

“As a leader of a country you can’t make decision based on emotion alone,” she said, according to ABC. “His decision was incredibly well-informed and advised at every level.”

During the Tuesday W20 Summit, Ivanka faced tough questions from the panel moderator, and some of her responses generated boos from the audience.

Politico reported that there was an audible groan from attendees when Ivanka said that her father is a “tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.”

Prodded further about whether she believes that her father empowers women, Ivanka said, “I know from personal experience, and I think the thousands of women who have worked with and for my father for decades when he was in the private sector, are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man.”