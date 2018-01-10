Ivanka Trump's Birthday Post for Husband Jared Kushner Sparks Pregnancy Questions

Ivanka Trump sparked speculation that she’s expecting after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram and Twitter in which she appeared to be pregnant.

The first daughter and adviser to her father, President Trump, shared the photo of herself with husband Jared Kushner to wish him a happy 37th birthday.

“Happy birthday, Jared! Thank you for being the most amazing father, husband, and best friend I could have dreamed of. Here’s to you!” Trump captioned the snapshot.

Many commenters responded to the post congratulating Trump and Kushner, who’s also an adviser to the president, on what they assumed was a pregnancy announcement.

But a Trump source tells PEOPLE that the first daughter is not pregnant and that the photo was a throwback from her last pregnancy.

Trump, 36, first posted the same photo in March 2016, when she was pregnant with her younger son, Theodore, now 1.

The couple are also parents to daughter Arabella, 6, and son Joseph, 4.