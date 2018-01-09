Ivanka Trump Praised Oprah's Golden Globes Speech — and the Internet Was Not Amused

Oprah Winfrey’s powerful speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes has found a surprising champion.

Late Monday, Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump, shared her reaction to the Cecil B. DeMille award winner’s “empowering and inspiring” words.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” she tweeted. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United.”

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

What about the 16 counts of sexual harassment and assault leveled against your dad. Oh and the access HOLLYWOOD tape, oh and how he’s openly stated he’s sexually attracted to you his daughter, what about that? — adam pally (@adampally) January 9, 2018

You don't get to be a part of this. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 9, 2018

so like how, in your mind, did you see people reacting to this — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 9, 2018

She was talking about your dad this is embarrassing — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 9, 2018

Honestly Ivanka, it took a staggering level of heinous idiocy for you to post this tweet. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) January 9, 2018

If that inspired you then you should also check out what your dad said on a bus in 2005. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2018

Trump’s comments immediately sparked plenty of social media response and backlash against her, with many referencing the numerous sexual misconduct allegations leveled at the president (he has denied the claims), including Alyssa Milano, who suggested she donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund to “support your father’s accusers.” Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen simply replied to Trump, “Ew go away.”

Read more reactions below, and watch the full speech from Winfrey, who many are calling to run for president in 2020, above.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.