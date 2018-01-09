Ivanka Trump Praised Oprah's Golden Globes Speech — and the Internet Was Not Amused

Derek Lawrence
January 09, 2018 12:50 AM
This story originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly

Oprah Winfrey’s powerful speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes has found a surprising champion.

Late Monday, Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump, shared her reaction to the Cecil B. DeMille award winner’s “empowering and inspiring” words.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” she tweeted. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United.”

Trump’s comments immediately sparked plenty of social media response and backlash against her, with many referencing the numerous sexual misconduct allegations leveled at the president (he has denied the claims), including Alyssa Milano, who suggested she donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund to “support your father’s accusers.” Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen simply replied to Trump, “Ew go away.”

Read more reactions below, and watch the full speech from Winfrey, who many are calling to run for president in 2020, above.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now