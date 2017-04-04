Ivanka Trump‘s new neighbors in Washington, D.C., aren’t fans of the constant Secret Service presence or the gawkers hoping to catch a glimpse of the First Family, but one woman who lives near Trump appears to be making the best to make the best of the situation.

Hundreds of LGBTQ protesters gathered outside of Trump’s home with husband Jared Kushner on Saturday night for a “dance party” protest. The event was meant to “send the clear message that our climate and our communities matter,” according to a Facebook page titled “Queer Dance Party for Climate Justice at Ivanka Trump’s House!”

Although it’s unclear whether Trump was home at the time – reports seem to indicate she wasn’t – another woman became the center of attention: a neighbor who came outside her home to watch the protest wearing a fur coat and while sipping a glass of white wine.

The Daily Mail Online captured the picture of the neighbor, identified by New York Magazine as Dianne Bruce, smiling as she witnessed the festivities from her front steps. She has since won the hearts of the internet – and become a viral hit.

“Aesthetic goals: Ivanka Trump’s neighbor sipping wine in a fur coat as a protest goes down,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another quipped, “The neighbor watching the LGBT protest in front of Ivanka Trump’s house while drinking white wine is definitely invited to gay brunch.”

Washington Fine Properties agent William F.X. Moody confirmed the Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner’s move to The Washingtonian in January, telling the magazine that Trump had finished off a deal for a six-bedroom, $5.5 million D.C. house.

The Kushner family moved to Kalorama, the same D.C. neighborhood that the Obamas moved to after leaving the White House.

Neighbors of the First Family have spoken out about the disruption the Kushners have caused since moving in. Some spoke to The Washington Post about the “No Parking” signs that have popped up outside the residence to reserve space for Secret Service vehicles and barricades preventing pedestrians from walking on the side outside the home.

“If you happen to miss that moment before the spaces get filled, you’re dead,” next door neighbor Rhona Friedman told the newspaper. “We were a nice, quiet residential community and we’ve become a neighborhood where people take pictures.”