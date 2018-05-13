Ivanka Trump Posts Frosty Instagram Honoring Mom Ivana as 'the Best Skier I Know'

Ivanka Trump took this Mother’s Day as an opportunity to compliment her mother’s skills on the slopes.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, 36, shared a tribute to Ivana Trump on her social media pages Sunday — but rather than a sweet photo of them together or a throwback snap, Ivanka used a glamour shot of her mom skiing.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mother and the best skier I know! Love you,” she captioned the post.

Ivanka shared a heartfelt message to her mother in February in honor of her 69th birthday along with a throwback photo of the Czech former fashion model in a strapless white gown with her daughter bowing down to her in a similar get-up.

“Happy birthday Mom!” she wrote. “Today, I bow to you even deeper, as I better understand just how hard a job it is to be a great mom! You inspire now, as you did then. I love you.”

Ivanka and Ivana Trump Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. didn’t post any messages dedicated to mom Ivana, but he wished his estranged wife Vanessa a happy Mother’s Day despite filing for divorce two months ago and dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world,” he captioned a collage of photos of Vanessa with their five kids — Kai, 11, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3. “Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me.”

A social source close to the Trumps previously told PEOPLE that the estranged couple is committed to putting on a good face as they continue to co-parent their children.

“Donald Jr. and Vanessa are not fond of each other, but will do what is necessary to protect the kids from any issues,” the insider said.

Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world. Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me. #mothersday #mom #momlife pic.twitter.com/YBtFk0fjwt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2018

Meanwhile, President Trump shared a video message to Twitter in honor of the holiday.

“This is one of the most important days of the year,” he said. “I would like to thank all of the mothers and grandmothers in our lives. America’s strength has come from the love and courage and devotion of our mothers.”