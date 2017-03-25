‘They’ve Completely Taken Over:’ Ivanka Trump’s Washington Neighbors Aren’t Happy

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner‘s new neighbors in Washington, D.C. are not happy with the couple’s presence.

After an initially welcoming reception, residents of D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood have taken to writing emails to city officials protesting the installation of several “No Parking” signs that have extended past Trump and Kushner’s house to the fronts of their own homes to accommodate Secret Service vehicles, according to the Washington Post.

“I started screaming,” next-door neighbor Rhona Friedman told the Post. “If you happen to miss that moment before the spaces get filled, you’re dead. We were a nice, quiet residential community and we’ve become a neighborhood where people take pictures.”

In addition to the “No Parking” signs, metal barricades now line the block and Secret Service agents can be spotted in clusters talking in loud voices and occasionally changing shirts in public view, the Post reports.

“We’re just a little story in a cosmic, bigger story, which is the whole Trump phenomenon and how they push their way around,” Toby Moffett, a former Democratic Congressman from Connecticut who lives in the neighborhood, told the Post. “You have people coming and going. You have three or four, sometimes five, SUVs that are very big and that aren’t from the neighborhood.”

A Secret Service spokesperson wrote in an email to the Post that the agency “makes every effort to collaborate with businesses and residents to minimize disruptions, while simultaneously maintaining the highest level of security for the individuals we are mandated to protect.”

