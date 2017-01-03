Ivanka Trump Is Moving to Washington, D.C. – and She’ll Have the Obamas for Neighbors

Ivanka Trump has made her upcoming move to Washington, D.C., official by purchasing a mansion in the nation’s capital.

As her father prepares to move into the White House, Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore, will be following him to the nation’s capital. Washington Fine Properties agent William F.X. Moody confirmed the move to The Washingtonian, telling the magazine that Trump had finished off a deal for a 6 bedroom, $5.5 millon D.C. house.

The Kushner family will be moving to Kalorama, the same D.C. neighborhood that the Obamas are planning to move to after they leave the White House. The two families will live less than two blocks apart.

Last month, PEOPLE reported that Trump and Kushner were planning a move to Washington. Though Trump still does not plan to take on a formal job in her father’s administration, she does hope to have influence in the policy areas she’s passionate about, like maternity leave and child care for working mothers.

“Everyone is adjusting to these new circumstances during the transition period, and while Ivanka has no intention of taking a formal role in the administration, she plans to be an advocate for issues she cares deeply about,” a source close to Ivanka tells PEOPLE.

However, there’s widespread speculation that Kushner, a close adviser during his father-in-law’s campaign, could be taking a position in the Trump White House.

Whatever formal roles they do or don’t take in the new president’s administration, Trump and Kushner will clearly be a presence in D.C. in 2017.