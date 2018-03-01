Ivanka Trump Bids Adieu to White House Communications Director Hope Hicks: 'She Is Loved'

While there were no tweets for Sean Spicer and Anthony Scaramucci when they resigned, Hope Hicks received a notably emotional sendoff.

On Wednesday, Ivanka Trump shared a heartfelt message to Hicks, who became the third White House communications director to resign since Donald Trump was elected in January 2017.

“Hope Hicks is loved & admired by all who know her. It’s with a heavy heart, but tremendous gratitude, that I wish her well in her next steps,” the first daughter tweeted following the announcement of Hicks’ departure.

Eight months into Trump’s presidency, the onetime model, 29, took over the position from Scaramucci, who served for ten days, in July.

Before becoming the youngest White House communications director in history, Hicks was tapped for the role of director of strategic communications which had her handling press requests involving the President and/or the first family.

Trump was introduced to Hicks by Ivanka, who hired the Greenwich, Connecticut, native to work on her brand.

Hope Hicks; Ivanka Trump J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Carl Court/Getty

Kellyanne Conway, the counselor to President Trump, also expressed her sadness on Twitter, writing, “I love you and will miss you, Hope Hicks.”

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also tweeted: “There is no one that can fill the void Hope Hicks will leave behind. She is in a league of her own and no one can replace her. Far and away one of the most talented and skilled people I’ve ever met and coming to work won’t be the same without her.”

RELATED: Who Is Hope Hicks? All About the Outgoing White House Communications Director Dubbed Trump’s ‘Daughter’

Hope Hicks is loved & admired by all who know her. It’s with a heavy heart, but tremendous gratitude, that I wish her well in her next steps — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 28, 2018

I love you and will miss you, Hope Hicks. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 28, 2018

“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,” Hicks said in a statement provided by the White House. “I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Hicks felt “it was time to resign.”

“She has been incredibly loyal to him for a long time but its been a tough few years and she had enough. She needed to make a change after everything she has been through,” the source added.

There is no one that can fill the void Hope Hicks will leave behind. She is in a league of her own and no one can replace her. Far and away one of the most talented and skilled people I’ve ever met and coming to work won’t be the same without her. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 1, 2018

RELATED: Jared Kushner Loses Top Secret Security Clearance, Ivanka Trump’s Access Status Unknown

Hicks’ vacancy comes as a shock to many as she was dubbed Trump’s unofficial “daughter” and was so close to the commander-in-chief that she was said to have crafted tweets for him and steamed his pants while they’re on his body.

In addition, her exit from the White House was confirmed one day after she reportedly admitted to a House panel that she’s told white lies for Trump, who has his own complicated history with the truth.

Kellyanne Conway and Hope Hicks in January Drew Angerer/Getty

Meanwhile, Trump praised Hicks in a statement Wednesday — and noted her interest to pursue “other opportunities” post-White House.

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future,” he said.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly spoke glowingly of Hicks in a separate statement.

“When I became Chief of Staff, I quickly realized what so many have learned about Hope – she is strategic, poised and wise beyond her years,” he said. “She became a trusted adviser and counselor and did a tremendous job overseeing the communications for the President’s agenda including the passage of historic tax reform. She has served her country with great distinction. To say that she will be missed, is an understatement.”