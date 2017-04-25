Ivanka Trump Faces Groans, Boos and Tough Questions About Her Father on Official Berlin Trip

Not long after Ivanka Trump arrived in Berlin for her first international trip as part of the White House administration for President Donald Trump, she was tasked with defending her father’s attitudes towards women.

At the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the first daughter participated in the W20 Summit alongside Merkel, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and five others for a panel on women’s entrepreneurship on Tuesday. However, Trump was immediately grilled by the moderator and met by a skeptical audience.

“You’re the first daughter of the United States, and you’re also an assistant to the president,” the moderator, WirtschaftsWoche editor-in-chief Miriam Meckel, asked her first, according to Politico. “The German audience is not that familiar with the concept of a first daughter. I’d like to ask you, what is your role, and who are you representing, your father as president of the United States, the American people, or your business?”

“Certainly not the latter,” Trump replied. “I’m rather unfamiliar with this role as well … It has been a little under 100 days and it has just been a remarkable and incredible journey.”

The tough questions kept coming, with an audible groan from the audience Trump said her father was a “tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive” while praising President Trump for supporting paid leave policies.

The moderator stepped in following the room’s reaction, prompting her to ask if the president was an “empowerer of women” despite his history of lewd comments towards them.

“I know from personal experience, and I think the thousands of women who have worked with and for my father for decades when he was in the private sector are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man,” the mother of three responded.

Such a warm welcome from some of the great men, women and families serving at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/jbpV8XBnXg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 25, 2017

“As a daughter, I can speak on a very personal level,” she added, according to Politico. “I grew up in a house where there was no barriers to what I could accomplish beyond my own perseverance and tenacity. That’s not an easy thing to do, he provided that for us.”

Trump said that her father treated her exactly the same way he treated her two brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric.

“There was no difference,” she said.

Trump’s schedule in Berlin on Tuesday also includes a visit to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe and the W-20 gala dinner.