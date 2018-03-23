Ivanka Trump Reportedly Blew Up at Her Dad for Disrespecting Jared Kushner

Amid news of his legal woes and downgraded security clearance, Jared Kushner can count on wife Ivanka Trump to defend him to President Trump, according to a new report from Vanity Fair.

In a new profile documenting the couple’s turbulent time in the White House, an official from Trump’s 2016 campaign said that while Trump was running for president, Ivanka once stormed into her father’s office in Trump Tower and told him, “You have no idea what [Kushner is] sacrificing to be here and how hard he is working for you.”

According to the campaign official, after Ivanka told her father that his “lack of appreciation hurt her,” Trump “caved immediately” and asked his daughter, “What does he want?”

After campaigning for his father-in-law, Kushner was tasked with overseeing relations with Mexico and helping to secure peace in the Middle East peace.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

RELATED: Trump Is Reportedly Looking to Oust Ivanka and Jared as Source Says ‘They’ll Be Happy’ to Leave

Following Kushner’s highly publicized security clearance downgrade — which security experts previously told PEOPLE will severely impact Kushner’s ability to do many aspects of his job — The New York Times reported that Kushner’s family business had received around $500 million in loans from two U.S. companies after their top executives met with Kushner in the White House, which could represent a conflict of interest.

In addition, special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly looking into Kushner’s efforts to secure financing for his company from foreign investors during the presidential transition. Mueller is also reportedly investigating Kushner’s contacts with Russians.

And according to the Washington Post, officials in at least four countries have discussed ways to manipulate Kushner “by taking advantage of his complex business arrangements, financial difficulties and lack of foreign policy experience.”

Jared Kusher and Donald Trump CHANCE YEH /Patrick McMullan via Getty

RELATED: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly Wonders What Ivanka and Jared Do All Day: Report

So why might Trump still want to keep Kushner around?

Vanity Fair reports that, according to a former Trump adviser, the reason is partly because Trump “fears letting him out of his sight — particularly if he gets indicted.”

However, a Trump insider previously told PEOPLE that if Kushner and Ivanka leave the White House, their exit will likely come as a relief.

“If they leave they’ll be happy to go back to their old lives,” said the source. “They love their kids so much and this is so distracting, to be a young family and have all this pressure instead of focusing on the kids. But now Jared’s name will be tarnished, which sucks for them.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Alex Wong/Getty Images

The New York Times has also reported that Trump has “privately asked” Chief of Staff John Kelly for help removing his daughter and son-in-law from their White House roles, while simultaneously telling the couple they should stay.

“In private conversations, the president vacillates between sounding regretful that Mr. Kushner is taking arrows and annoyed that he is another problem to deal with,” according to the report.