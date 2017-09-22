Ivanka Trump Defends 11-Year-Old Brother from Online Critics: ‘Barron Should Be Off Limits’

Ivanka Trump is looking out for her little brother, Barron, 11.

During an interview with Dr. Oz that aired Thursday, the first daughter and advisor to the president said she was “really” bothered by online critics who recently mocked Barron, President Trump‘s only child with First Lady Melania Trump, for wearing a T-shirt on Air Force One.

“I think talking about an 11-year-old’s T-shirt, or pants, or attire … he’s a young boy trying his best to acclimate in a surreal environment,” Ivanka said.

“Melania and my father are trying to make that transition as seamless as possible in a difficult circumstances,” she added. “Barron should be off limits.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Ivanka also defended her stepmother in the interview, calling criticisms over the first lady’s fashion choices “inappropriate.”

Most recently, the first lady was ridiculed online for wearing a $3000 hot pink Delpozo dress while speaking out against bullying during a luncheon at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday.

“I think Melania is an elegant, confident, poised woman, and I think talking about her fashion choices objectifies her, and it’s just inappropriate,” Ivanka said.