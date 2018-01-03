Ivanka Trump Privately Mocks Her Dad's Hair and Aspires to Be 'First Woman President,' Book Claims

Ivanka Trump isn’t just the first daughter — she allegedly wants to be the “first woman president.”

Her alleged political aspirations are reportedly revealed in a shocking new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff, which will release on Jan. 9.

“Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job. Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump,” Wolff wrote in a preview piece published Wednesday in New York magazine.

Beyond Ivanka Trump’s desire to make presidential history, Wolff also delves into the fraught relationship Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner reportedly have with Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon. The Guardian obtained an advance copy of Fire and Fury, and reports that the animosity between Bannon — leader of the right-wing Breitbart News website — and the couple is a reoccurring theme in the book.

The fact that they’re relationship is contentious isn’t new. In a Vanity Fair article published in December, Bannon said, “The railhead of all bad decisions is the same railhead: Javanka.”

Wolff also reports that Ivanka treats her father with a “degree of detachment,” and privately mocks her dad’s infamous hairdo.

“She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction ­surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray. The color, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men — the longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump’s orange-blond hair color.”

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

Fire and Fury also contends that Jared and Ivanka’s Jewish faith caused problems in Trump’s circle. Henry Kissinger, the former secretary of state, is quoted as saying in the book: “It is a war between the Jews and the non-Jews.”

Beyond insight into the tension with President Trump’s circle, the book reveals information about the current Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, and potentially incriminating details about Ivanka’s husband, brother, and father. The takeaway isn’t pretty.

According to a report from The Guardian, Bannon told the author the meeting between Trump associates (which included Kushner and Donald Trump Jr.) and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Trump’s response?

Bannon has “lost his mind.”

Fire and Fury releases on Jan. 9.