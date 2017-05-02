Ivanka Trump Advises Women ‘Choosing Career Over Baby’ to ‘Consider Your Biological Clock’

Ivanka Trump has advice for women about balancing motherhood and career in her upcoming book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success.

Trump–who is mom to Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 13 months–tells women who “choose career over baby” to “be sure to consider your biological clock.”

“It can take up to a year for a healthy woman to conceive naturally,” the 35-year-old writes.

In the same section, she also writes, “If you choose to have a child or children early in your career, and later you decide to return to a traditional corporate setting, be prepared for the fact that you will be older than your peers at the same level.”

Before accepting a formal role in her father Donald Trump‘s administration as assistant to the president, Ivanka ran the Trump Organization alongside her brothers and helmed her own personal brand.

In Women Who Work, Trump acknowledges her own role as a working mom. She further advises other women who “choose both baby and career: some people will judge you and think you are less productive than they are because you have to race to get to your daughter’s dance recital by six or for a parent-teacher conference midday.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ivanka Trump Opens Up About Father, Donald Trump: His Criticism, His Business, and the White House

In April, Trump announced that she would skip a book tour for Women Who Work and instead donate proceeds from the project to charity.

She told PEOPLE in a statement, “In light of government ethics rules, I want to be clear that this book is a personal project. I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November.”

Trump added, “Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book, I will not publicize the book through a promotional tour or media appearances.”