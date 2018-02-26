Ivanka Trump Calls Question About Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Her Father 'Inappropriate'

Ivanka Trump refused to answer a question about women who have accused her father, President Donald Trump, of sexual misconduct in a new NBC News interview, calling the inquiry “inappropriate.”

In a sit-down with NBC News’ Peter Alexander from South Korea — where she attended the closing ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics — the first daughter bristled when she was asked if she believed the 19 women who have accused President Trump of harassing or assaulting them.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it,” Ivanka, 36, replied. “I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father, I know my father, so I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.”

The president has repeatedly denied all the claims against him, calling them “fabricated and made up.” He continued to do so earlier this month, after Rachel Crooks — who has accused the business mogul of forcibly kissing her when she worked for a company in Trump Tower — shared her account once again, this time in The Washington Post.

“Do you believe your father’s [sexual misconduct] accusers?” –@PeterAlexander “I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” –@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/23AVPgcOdE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2018

“A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago,” President Trump tweeted on Feb. 20. “Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security…..”

Crooks, who is running as a Democrat for a seat in the Ohio state legislature, responded with a dare to release any footage from the date of the alleged incident.

“Please, by all means, share the footage from the hallway outside the 24th floor residential elevator bank on the morning of January 11, 2006,” she replied. “Let’s clear this up for everyone. It’s liars like you in politics that have prompted me to run for office myself.”

Many of the president’s 19 other accusers have recently spoken out about accountability for the 71-year-old as countless other powerful men from Hollywood and beyond have faced the ends of their careers after similar allegations were made public.

“Things just seem to fall off of Trump, I’m extremely disappointed,” Jessica Leeds, 75, previously told PEOPLE. Leeds alleges the president tried to kiss her, fondle her breasts and put his hand up her skirt while on a flight to New York in the early 1980s. She first went public with her story — like many of the women — during the lead up to the presidential election in 2016.

PEOPLE writer Natasha Stoynoff — who previously shared her story of Trump allegedly attacking her in 2005 by pushing her up against a wall at Mar-a- Lago and shoving his tongue down her throat — said in an email of the allegations against the president, “I feel this issue has been ‘on hold’ all year, but not forgotten. It’s been simmering on the stove with the lid on, like a pressure cooker. But now the heat’s on and it’s going to boil and the lid is going to blast off.”

Ivanka’s NBC interview also touched on her father’s call to arm teachers with guns in an effort to prevent school shootings in the wake of the tragedy that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, earlier this month.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” the mother of three said when asked if arming teachers would make students safer. “Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school. But I think there is no one solution for creating safety.”

She added, “I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed.”