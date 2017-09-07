Ivanka Trump Calls Her Father ‘Daddy’ and He’s Pleased as Punch: ‘I Like That, Right?’

The nation knows him as “president” but to daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, he’s just dear old dad — er, daddy.

During a speech in North Dakota on Wednesday, Donald Trump revealed that his 35-year-old daughter sometimes calls him “Daddy.”

As he asked Ivanka to join him on stage at the event, Trump told the crowd, “Sometimes they’ll say, ‘You know, he can’t be that bad a guy, look at Ivanka.’ Come on up, honey. She’s so good, she wanted to make the trip.

“She said, ‘Dad, can I go with you?’ ” Trump added, before making a small correction: “She actually said, ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I like that, right?”

Trump has a history of making unsettling comments about his daughter and her looks. During an appearance on The View in 2006, he famously said that “if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I would be dating her.”

After joining her father on stage on Wednesday, Ivanka made no mention of the “daddy” comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Even Twitter didn’t quite know what to say, with many describing their reactions through facial expressions rather than words.

There's so many reactions that can go with this tweet. pic.twitter.com/rXwATdgmCH — Hatrick Swayze (@SarahEastcoast) September 6, 2017

President Trump AKA #Daddy made some awkward comments in North Dakota about his daughter #Ivanka. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/rJhCxXMnIt — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 7, 2017

The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert sarcastically summed up the moment as “not weird at all” on his Wednesday night show, adding that, “all of Trump’s advisers call him ‘Daddy.’

“Sean Spicer was actually the one who started it,” Colbert quipped of Trump’s former press secretary.