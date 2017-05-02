How Ivanka Trump Schedules Her Family Time — Including 20 Minutes a Day of Playing Cars with 3-Year-Old Son

As a woman in the workforce, Ivanka Trump prides herself on being goal-oriented — and she applies that to her personal life as well, scheduling date nights with husband Jared Kushner and daily playtime with each of her three young children, Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1.

The 35-year-old businesswoman and assistant to her father, President Donald Trump, reveals her strategy for balancing work and family in her new book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, out on Tuesday.

In the book — which Trump says she finished before her father was elected president in November — she explains that she keeps lists of goals for her personal life, including a list for “connecting with each of my kids.”

“I put real thought into coming up with ideas for memorable moments I can create with each of them,” she writes. “Right now, I play with cars with Joseph, on the floor, for twenty minutes each day. Arabella loves books, so I make a note to read at least two per day to her and plan ‘dates’ to the library. With Theodore, I commit to ensuring that I can give him two to three of his bottles each day and rock him to sleep at night.”

She also schedules an official date night every other week with husband Jared, 36, who’s also a top adviser to the president.

“I know this sounds incredibly formulaic, but committing to these relationship goals with each person in my family, when there aren’t other issues that are immediately pressing, allows me to put a plan in place for those times during the year when it is more chaotic, I’m not as reflective, but I still want to keep those high-level priorities top of mind,” she writes.