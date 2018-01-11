Ivanka Trump Shares New Birthday Photo for Husband After Causing Confusion with Pregnancy Pic

Ivanka Trump posted a second birthday message for husband Jared Kushner on Thursday after her first one — a throwback photo of herself when she was pregnant — stirred speculation that she was expecting again.

Sharing a new photo of the couple from Kushner’s 37th birthday on Wednesday, the first daughter wrote on her Instagram and Twitter accounts: “With the birthday boy on his 37th birthday! Here’s to many more great days, years and decades to come with my love!”

On Wednesday, fans congratulated the couple on social media after Trump shared a photo of herself, pregnant and posing with her hand on her stomach, next to Kushner.

After speculation swirled, Trump updated her Instagram post to include the hashtag #Throwback.

A Trump source confirmed to PEOPLE that the first daughter is not pregnant and that the photo was a throwback from her last pregnancy.

Trump, 36, first posted the same photo in March 2016, when she was pregnant with her younger son, Theodore, now 1. Trump and Kushner, both of whom are advisers to the president, are also parents to daughter Arabella, 6, and son Joseph, 4.