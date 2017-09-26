Donald Trump Once Admitted Donald Jr. and Ivanka Tried to ‘Bump’ Sister Tiffany from Inheritance: Report

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump apparently weren’t happy about the addition of half-sister Tiffany Trump to the family in 1993 — because of the impact it would have on their inheritance.

According to a newly surfaced tape obtained by Newsweek of a 2005 conversation on The Howard Stern Show, Stern asked Donald Trump, “Do your older children get nervous every time you have another child?” (At the time, Melania was pregnant with the president’s youngest son Barron, now 11.)

“I have a friend who is also like a very rich guy,” the business mogul replied. “And he said how his children hate the new children coming along and everything else; I said, ‘Yeah, because every time you have a child, it’s 20 percent less to the people [inaudible].’”

The pair then veered into a conversation about Trump having sex with Melania while she’s pregnant, but Stern then circled back to ask if Donald Jr., 39, and Ivanka, 35, were trying to “bump off a child.”

Trump responded, “Tiffany?”

“Is there any truth to that? [Inaudible] Tiffany?” Stern said. Trump initially dodged the question, until Stern said, “Tell me the truth, though.”

“Yes,” Trump replied.

Trump has three children with first wife, Ivana: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Tiffany is the only child from his second marriage to Marla Maples.

Tiffany has often been referred to as “the Other Trump.” In a phone call with Fox & Friends on Election Day, Trump said he was proud of 23-year-old Tiffany “to a lesser extent” than his adult children.

“I’m very proud of my children. I mean, I’m just looking at them right now, as an example for your show,” he said, according to Mediate. “But I’m very proud, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent ’cause she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific.”

Despite any potential tensions, Tiffany retweeted a video of Ivanka at the White House Monday announcing that their father signed a presidential memorandum to give money to help promote STEM and computer coding in schools.