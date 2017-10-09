President Trump’s First Wife Ivana Says She Wouldn’t Trade Places With Melania

WATCH: One-on-one with Ivana Trump; shares details of her life in new tell-all book: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD – @arobach pic.twitter.com/PJG1cKxkxk — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 9, 2017

Ivana Trump is still friendly with former husband President Donald Trump — but she claims she doesn’t use her “direct number” to the White House because “Melania is there.”

The first wife of the now-president — and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — sat down for an interview with Good Morning America on Monday to chat about her new book, Raising Trump.

Although Ivana said she talks to her ex-husband about once every two weeks and has a “direct number” to get in touch with the president at the White House.

“I [don’t] really want to call him there, because Melania is there,” she explained. “And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife. Okay? I’m first lady.”

However, Ivana isn’t exactly jealous of Melania’s current situation.

“I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible,” the 68-year-old, who was wed to Donald from 1977 to 1992, said. “It’s better her than me. I would hate Washington.”

She added, “Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely. Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom.”

The couple’s marriage dissolved due to Donald’s affair with Marla Maples, who later became his second wife, and Ivana still only refers to Maples as the “showgirl.”

Though Donald fought Ivana during the divorce proceedings, they were able to put aside their differences after.

“Donald during the divorce was brutal. He took the divorce as a business deal and he cannot lose. He has to win,” she said. “So it took about two years and after the final situation was straightened up, he was just talk and we are friends.”

The president even looks to Ivana for advice. Although she has cautioned Donald against tweeting so much, she understands why he uses the social media site.

“Sometimes I tell him not to speak that much, and tweets are the tweets,” she said. “I don’t disagree with him because he has so much press against him, so if he says something his words are going to be twisted immediately. If he tweets, the whole world can really get his mind and what is in his mind, and he can tell it in his own words.”