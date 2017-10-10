Ivana Trump Blasts 'Showgirl' Marla Maples for 'No Class' DWTS Stint -- And for 'Taking Away My Kids' Father'

Ivana Trump is still holding a grudge against Donald Trump‘s second wife, Marla Maples — and she doesn’t care who knows it.

In her new book, Raising Trump, out Tuesday, Ivana recounts how she’s rejected all of Maples’ public apologies for the actress’ headline-making affair with Trump in the mid-1990s that ultimately broke up his first marriage to Ivana. (Trump was married to Ivana from 1977 until 1992, and to Maples — with whom he shares daughter Tiffany — from 1993 to 1999. He married his third and current wife, First Lady Melania Trump, in 2005.)

In her book, Ivana refers to Maples almost exclusively as “the showgirl” — and blasts her for “knowingly entering into a relationship with my husband, the father of three small children.”

“She actively participated in humiliating me in the media and indirectly put my kids at risk for months,” writes Ivana, who has three children with Trump: Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. “I went through hell, and then I was expected to be okay with her being around my children?”

“We all have deep scars from that period of our lives, in part due to her actions,” she adds.

Ivana also criticizes Maples’ stint last year as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, which Trump’s first wife called a “disgrace.”

“No class!” Ivana said, adding that she’s been asked to appear on the show “a hundred times — and offered a mint.”

“But I wouldn’t go on that show, dancing in those tiny dresses with the boobs and butt hanging out,” she added.

Ivana also slammed Marla for the timing of her DWTS appearance: “The showgirl appeared on DWTS when (because) her ex-husband was running for president! It was disrespectful to do the show. I never would have embarrassed Donald that way.”

Ivana went on to recall how Maples recently tried to make amends via an interview with the Daily Mail. “They called to ask if I accepted the apology and I said, ‘Apology not accepted.’ This woman broke up my marriage and took away my kids’ father. I don’t care how sorry she is.”

Ivana also referenced a PEOPLE interview with Maples from last year in which she said, “If [Ivana is] holding any kind of resentment toward me, I really hope, for her sake, that she can forgive me.”

“For my sake? She wants my absolution for her sake,” Ivana writes, adding that she’s “doing just fine with my resentment, thank you very much.”

Despite her obvious disdain for Maples, Ivana denied reports that she left her ex-husband’s January inauguration early to avoid an “awkward run-in with Marla freaking Maples at the party that night.”

“I didn’t even know she was there! It was ridiculous,” Ivana writes, saying the real reason for her early departure was to get her elderly mother back home to New York.

“That said, I’m glad I didn’t see Marla that day, or any other day since our two-minute confrontation in 1989 in Aspen,” Ivana writes, referencing the moment she confronted Maples about the affair on the ski slopes of Aspen, Colorado, during a vacation with Trump.

During her interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which recently aired, Ivana was asked how she gets along fine with Melania but not with Maples. “One is nobody. And the other one is First Lady,” Ivana replied.