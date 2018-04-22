Ivana Trump is sympathetic to the reports that her son Donald Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair while married to his wife Vanessa — who filed for divorce last month — but she’s seemingly not that surprised.

During an interview with Page Six — who first reported that Donald Jr. allegedly had an affair with Celebrity Apprentice contestant and Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day in 2011 — the 69-year-old said that although she found the allegations “distressing, because I’ve been there,” she doesn’t think she has a right to weigh in.

“Who am I to judge and who knows what was the situation at that moment?” she added to Page Six. “It’s a long time ago now, so I think Vanessa knew it all along and maybe she just couldn’t get over the hurt to forgive him.”

Continuing, she remarked to the outlet, “But I honestly don’t know that many men who can keep their zippers up.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa

RELATED: Newly Single Donald Trump Jr. Posts Another Gym Selfie and Says He Stays Fit to ‘Kick Ass at Life’

While Ivana — President Donald Trump’s first wife — went on to explain that she was “very sad” about the couple’s decision to split after 12 years of marriage, she knows that her 40-year-old son will be fine.

“Donald Jr. is a good-looking guy. He is successful. He is not going to have a problem to find a girl,” she told Page Six.

Ivana Trump Cindy Ord/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr.’s Alleged Ex-Mistress Posts Sexy Easter Photo as He Celebrates with His Kids

But while the president’s first wife thinks her son will recover from the pair’s divorce just fine, she said she believes Vanessa might have some difficulties moving on.

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

“Maybe Vanessa might have a little problem because she was five kids,” she explained. “Who is going to date and marry the woman who has five children? Especially since she is young [40] and she might want to have more.”

The exes share children Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Chip Somodevilla/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

RELATED: Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump Are All Smiles with Their Kids at White House Easter Egg Roll Amid Split

A source who worked with Celebrity Apprentice previously told PEOPLE that Vanessa first learned about her husband’s alleged affair with O’Day after discovering “sexy texts” sent from the singer to her husband while Donald Jr. was in the shower.

“This is how Vanessa found out and the affair ended,” said the source.

Another source added to PEOPLE that while the couple went through a rocky time after Vanessa uncovered the alleged affair, “everything seemed to be patched after that as Vanessa had more kids afterwards.”

Trump Jr. has yet to confirm or deny the alleged affair.

Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr. David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Ida Mae Astute/ABC/Getty

While O’Day has also not commented on the alleged affair, she previously confessed to having “a very big crush” on Donald Jr. in a clip from Celebrity Apprentice.

“Don Jr. makes me nervous because his opinion means a lot. He’s done this for a very long time. And also I have a very big crush on him, so I don’t want to disappoint him,” she continued.